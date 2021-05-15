BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00089499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.01146648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00067018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00062002 BTC.

BetProtocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

