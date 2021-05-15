Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 107,254 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,093.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.