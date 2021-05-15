Digitalcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $319.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $828,089.21 and approximately $319.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,256.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.23 or 0.07964922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.06 or 0.02521621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00637190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00211558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.12 or 0.00887442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.71 or 0.00677497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00599136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,354,563 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

