GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of GIGM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.