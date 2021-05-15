GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GIGM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

