Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TV. Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.24.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

