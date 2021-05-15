Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NRIM stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $280.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after buying an additional 140,903 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

