Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Shares of ITI opened at $6.11 on Friday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

