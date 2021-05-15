Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “
Shares of ITI opened at $6.11 on Friday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.