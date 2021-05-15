Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBII. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.53 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. Analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

