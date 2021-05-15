The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus Purchases 30,000 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

