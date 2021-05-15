Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells $97,060.92 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EAT opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 179,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 379.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 113,427 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

