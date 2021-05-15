Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $27.71 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $691.95 million and a PE ratio of -19.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

