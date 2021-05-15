Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz Sells 22,261 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02.

Savaria stock opened at C$18.53 on Friday. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$11.60 and a one year high of C$19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.