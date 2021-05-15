Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 114.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.48. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

