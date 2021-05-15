6,600 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

