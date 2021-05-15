Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,108.42 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.66 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,204.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,056.22.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 10,310 shares of company stock worth $11,444,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.