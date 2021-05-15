Toews Corp ADV Invests $926,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after acquiring an additional 115,782 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $710.40 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $646.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

