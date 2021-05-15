Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIL. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$839.64 million and a P/E ratio of -44.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.