Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 100,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QRTEA opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

