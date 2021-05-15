Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €103.70 ($122.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.83.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

