Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10.

AEM stock opened at C$84.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

