Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10.
AEM stock opened at C$84.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
