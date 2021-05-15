TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 422.70 ($5.52) on Friday. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 400.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91.

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of TUI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

