StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $685,090.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
