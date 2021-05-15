StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $685,090.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

