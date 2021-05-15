Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $307.89 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.73, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

