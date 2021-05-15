Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

BEN opened at $34.54 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

