Acas LLC Takes Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

