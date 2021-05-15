Acas LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

