2,143 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $108.71.

