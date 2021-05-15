Acas LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

