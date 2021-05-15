Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 17,499 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,382.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

