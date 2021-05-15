Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.32.

Shares of QSR opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

