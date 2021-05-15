Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1,231.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

