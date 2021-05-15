National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NGG. HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.
NYSE:NGG opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
