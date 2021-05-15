National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NGG. HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.