JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $219.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $200.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day moving average is $158.71. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

