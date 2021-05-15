Craig Hallum Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

