Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

