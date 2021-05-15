L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

L Brands stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. L Brands has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

