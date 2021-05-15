YUSRA 24-Hour Volume Tops $75,109.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $75,109.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSRA has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00095786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00573416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00239053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.01201571 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.56 or 0.01204818 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,810,773 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

