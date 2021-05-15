$71.28 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce $71.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the lowest is $70.92 million. Glaukos reported sales of $31.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $294.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $303.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $345.60 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $362.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Glaukos stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.