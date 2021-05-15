iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

iQIYI stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

