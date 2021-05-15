Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

KOS stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

