Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,257. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

