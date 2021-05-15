cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

In other news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $1,060,954.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

