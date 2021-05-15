Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 135,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.