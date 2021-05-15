Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVXL opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

