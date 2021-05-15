Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%.

NYSE FPI opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

