Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Posts Earnings Results

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $36,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $50,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $207,581. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.