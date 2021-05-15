Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Brett Fairclough Sells 125,000 Shares

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

