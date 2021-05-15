Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.00 on Friday. Compugen has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $547.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

