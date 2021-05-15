B. Riley Raises UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $24.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $956.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 423 shares of company stock valued at $7,000 in the last 90 days. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UMH Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

