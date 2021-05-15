ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

